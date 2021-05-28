Bill Cosby denied parole, refuses to participate in sexually violent predator treatment

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 8:15 am

Cosby in 2018 - Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images

A Pennsylvania parole board denied Bill Cosby's bid to be released from prison earlier this month, due in large part to his refusal to complete a required treatment program for violent sex offenders.

The 83-year-old disgraced comedian was denied parole on May 11, a spokesperson for the parole board tells the New York Post.

The board denied Cosby’s parole for a number of reasons, including his failure to complete the treatment program and for not developing a “parole release plan.” Cosby also reportedly got a negative review from the state’s department of corrections.

“We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied,” Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told the newspaper.

Cosby was given a three to 10-year sentence after being convicted in 2018 for the 2004 sexual assault of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

