Memorial Day sales 2021: Score deals on home, beauty, fashion and more

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 6:45 am

(NEW YORK) -- An extended long Memorial Day weekend ahead equals some much-needed time off to reflect -- as well as some quality time to shop the best deals of the year on items we've been eyeing.

At the click of a button, you can score big deals on everything from home goods and electronics to your favorite fashion and beauty items.

Get your summer wardrobe ready with discounts from Macy's and Bloomingdale's, or get your hands on beauty essentials you've wanted to try from big beauty havens such as Sephora.

Ahead of the weekend, you can start your shopping right now with the guide below:

Macy's

The retailer is offering 20-60% off select items. Plus, you can score an extra 20% off with Code MEMDAY May 26-31.

Sephora

The beauty haven is offering free shipping with promo code FREESHIP now until May 30, along with discounts on select items.

Brooklinen

Sitewide, you can get up to 15% off on home goods (excluding Spaces items) from May 26 to June 2.

Walmart

The megastore is offering up to 50% off on everything from electronics to outdoor furniture and much more.

Bloomingdale's

Get up 50% off on apparel and more through May 31. Plus, get up to an additional 70% off on items marked "extra 50% off."

Backcountry

Just in time for summer, you can get up to 50% off on outdoor must-haves.

Chewy

Chewy is offering a hearty mix of deals and steals on pet essentials through the weekend.

