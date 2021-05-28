Southwest bans woman accused of assaulting flight attendant

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 4:36 am

DALLAS (AP) – Southwest Airlines is banning a woman who is accused of punching a flight attendant in the face. An airline executive told employees Thursday about banning the woman and expressing support for crew members who face hostile passengers. The incident happened after a plane from Sacramento, California, that landed in San Diego on Sunday. San Diego Harbor Police arrested 28-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez and charged her with felony battery.

Go Back