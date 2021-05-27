Titans CB Janoris Jenkins says his Rolls-Royce was stolen from airport parking lot

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2021 at 7:41 pm

By TURRON DAVENPORT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins returned from a trip to West Palm Beach, Florida, to find his 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith was stolen from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Jenkins reported the car missing on Wednesday.

Jenkins said he parked the $250,000 vehicle in the south economy lot at Hartsfield-Jackson on May 5 before catching the flight to Florida.

According to Jenkins, no one has any idea as to the whereabouts of the vehicle. Jenkins said he felt mistreated by the staff at the airport.

“They gave me the complete runaround!” Jenkins said via social media.

“The airport was in no way, shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen.”

Jenkins said he has contacted the Atlanta police about the vehicle theft.

