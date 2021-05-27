Motion Picture Academy sets March 27 for next Oscars ceremony

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2021 at 6:22 pm

ABC/AMPAS

Following last month's pandemic-delayed -- and lowest-rated -- Oscars telecast, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced its next ceremony will be Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards will be a month later than its usual pre-pandemic slot, and the 2022 event will also see the return of Oscars traditions like The Governors Awards and the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, both of which were cancelled because of the pandemic.

The former event will take place on January 15, while the luncheon will take place March 7, 2022.

AMPAS also announced that the 94th Annual Academy Awards will be back at its home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

