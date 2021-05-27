Pete Davidson says he’s “not exactly proud” of decisions he made a couple of years ago

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Pete Davidson has a new outlook on his life and his career, and he has the COVID-19 pandemic to thank.

In the past, the actor had expressed doubts about whether he'd return to Saturday Night Live -- where he saw his life often became punchlines, thanks to his brief engagement to Ariana Grande, and other headlines he generated.

During The Hollywood Reporter's virtual Comedy Actors Roundtable however, the actor expressed he's more grateful than ever to have been on the show for his seventh season.

"I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I'm not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago," Davidson said, without specifics.

"Looking back on it, you're like, 'Ahh, come on, dude.'"

Pete continued, "But luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the b***s and had to sit with all of my like immature, irrational decisions."

He said, "I was so happy when they said that SNL was going to come back because I was just like literally sitting in a room with my own thoughts and I was feeling really bad."

He added, "I felt really lucky and I was really excited just to work, and see people, and I kind of had a different outlook for this season and kind of moving forward."

