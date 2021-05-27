Maryland State Board of Education picks new superintendent

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2021 at 4:40 pm

BALTIMORE (AP) – The Maryland State Board of Education has appointed a new state superintendent of schools. The board voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Mohammed Choudhury after a national search. Choudhury is currently serving as associate superintendent and chief strategy, talent and innovation officer for the San Antonio Independent School District. The board noted that he has been nationally recognized for his leadership and commitment to equity, innovation and excellence in public education. He also is known for focusing on narrowing historical opportunity and achievement gaps. He will replace Karen Salmon, who will retire on June 30. Choudhury will begin his term on July 1.

