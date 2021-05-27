City unveils new Half Mile of History marker

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2021 at 4:34 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler unveiled a new Half Mile of History Marker Thursday at the Plaza Tower Atrium on the downtown square, honoring the Rotary Club of Tyler as the club celebrates 100 years. According to a city news release, the club was chartered May 1, 1920. Through the years, the club has supported education by highlighting area high school seniors and giving a banquet for Tyler Rotary Young Citizens Club members from Smith County since 1930. The club has contributed funds and support for all major organizations of Tyler, such as the Literacy Council of Tyler, the East Texas Symphony Orchestra, The Texas Rose Festival, and Tyler Museum of Art, according to the release.

The Half Mile of History is a permanent, outdoor, half-mile loop that surrounds the square. Stone markers are placed on the sidewalk along the Half Mile of History to commemorate what are deemed significant people, places or events.

Go Back