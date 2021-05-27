Ryan Reynolds addresses his “lifelong” battle with anxiety: “I know I’m not alone”

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2021 at 8:40 am

ABC/Lou Rocco

Although Mental Health Awareness Month ends Monday, Ryan Reynolds has come forward with a final message about living with anxiety.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the Deadpool star acknowledged that May is coming to a close and explained, "One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety."

"I know I'm not alone," Reynolds, 44, continued. "More importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone."

The reason why the Hollywood Walk of Famer opened up about his battle with mental health, said Reynolds, "We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it."

"But, as with this post, better later than never, I hope," he cracked.

Reynolds' vulnerable post earned him praise from friend Hugh Jackman, who expressed in the comments, "Mate - your honesty is not only brave but, I’m positive will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!"

Among the other stars praising the Free Guy star's message were Kerry Washington and Finn Wolfhard.

This isn't the first time Reynold's addressed his anxiety. Speaking to GQ in 2016, the actor spoke about the mental toll of filming the first Deadpool movie.

"It just never stopped. When it finally ended, I had a little bit of a nervous breakdown. I literally had the shakes," he explained. "I went to go see a doctor because I felt like I was suffering from a neurological problem or something. And every doctor I saw said, 'You have anxiety.''

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back