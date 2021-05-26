UPS driver shares message of hard work, inspires scholarship fund

Courtesy of UPS

(NEW YORK) -- Jake Pratt is no stranger to hard work.

The 22-year-old from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, who has Down syndrome, worked hard in school, played football, graduated college and applied to work at a temporary job at the Birmingham UPS facility.

His partner, UPS driver Richard Wilson, said Pratt's attitude sets him above the rest.

"Working with Jake is awesome. He brings the right amount of energy and determination to get the job done," said Wilson. "He's very motivated and he's also made a difference in my life."

In April, Pratt discovered that he had been hired as a full-time worker at UPS. To celebrate the permanent job, his team made a donation to the nonprofit Down Syndrome of Alabama.

The donation helped start the Jake Pratt Fund, a scholarship fund to help others like Pratt.

Pratt told "World News Tonight" on Tuesday that he's proud of his team and the new gig.

"My dream job is UPS because I like to work here," said Pratt. "We deliver important packages during COVID."

Pratt said he hopes his story can motivate others.

"I hope people can see me and [it] inspires them to reach their goals," he said.

