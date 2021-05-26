Today is Wednesday May 26, 2021

Former Mets manager Callaway placed on ineligible list following sexual misconduct investigation

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2021 at 6:06 pm
Al Bello/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Major League Baseball has placed former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list through the end of 2022 following its investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct.

The Athletic originally reported on the details against Callaway in February.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations [DOI] in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different clubs. The clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses."

Being on the ineligible list means Callaway cannot be employed by a major league or minor league club.

He can apply for reinstatement following the 2022 season.

Callaway was working for the Los Angeles Angels as a pitching coach but was fired from the team on Wednesday following the MLB's statement. He had been suspended by the team in February.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

