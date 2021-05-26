And just like that, Mr. Big is back for ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

May 26, 2021

Well, he did say not to trust the "rags."

Contrary to earlier reports, Chris Noth is indeed returning to the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That..., ABC Audio has confirmed.

Noth -- who played Mr. Big, the love interest and eventual husband of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, -- had been cryptic about his commitment to the upcoming HBO Max show. However, when a fan lamented on Instagram about the reports, Noth replied in February, "Everything changes -- including announcements in the rags."

Show creator Michael Patrick King said in a statement that he's "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex And The City story without our Mr. Big?"

While Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all returning for the reboot as Carrie, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively, Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones won't be there.

According to HBO Max, the ten-episode, half-sequel series will follow the trio "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Shooting gets underway this summer in -- where else? -- New York City.

Law & Order vet Noth can currently be seen opposite Queen Latifah on CBS' hit The Equalizer.

