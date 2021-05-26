Dave Chappelle doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; watch trailer for ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2021 at 4:37 pm

A new documentary from comedian Dave Chappelle will close out this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, premiering June 19 at Radio City Music Hall, the first time in more than a year that the iconic New York City venue is reopening its doors.

Dave's yet-untitled film takes a look at the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic. Fueled by the murder of George Floyd and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, Dave provides his community with "two things needed in difficult times -- economic and comic relief." Those interested in attending will need to be fully vaccinated, while children under the age of 16 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

In other news, the first trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions has been released,starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore and Holland Roden. The film, a follow up to the 2019 box office hit, follows six people who unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms. However, this time around they discover "they’ve all played the game before." Escape Room: Tournament of Champions hits theaters on July 16.

And finally, Power star Omari Hardwick is among the stars added to the forthcoming Netflix sci-fi feature The Mothership, Deadline reports. The film, executive produced by Halle Berry, follows Berry as Sara Morse, a woman whose husband mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm. However, a year later, she discovers a "strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home," which leads her, along with her kids, on a journey to find answers. Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matthew Charman is directing the film, which also stars John Ortiz and Molly Parker. A release date has yet to be announced.

