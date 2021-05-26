Judge reportedly gives Brad Pitt “significantly more” time with his kids with ex Angelina Jolie

Although the court proceedings have been sealed, a Los Angeles judge has reportedly given Brad Pitt more custody over the minor children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie., according to People.

Those kids include adopted daughters Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, as well as the couple's three biological children: Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who turn 13 in July. Maddox, the couple's eldest adopted child, is now 19 and since he's a legal adult, he didn't factor into the case, People is also reporting.

A source tells the magazine that the custody decision was actually handed down earlier this spring, and the ruling was labeled as "tentative."

A source close to 57-year-old Oscar-winner Pitt tells People that Brad "has always wanted what is best for the kids, and to spend time with them," explaining he's now been granted "significantly more" time with the children, to whom he only had "very limited" access before.

According to the magazine, the children themselves didn't testify in court, but they were among witnesses, experts and others who shared their thoughts about the familial situation with Judge John Ouderkirk to inform his decision.

For her part, fellow Oscar-winner Jolie was reportedly not happy with "issues" stemming from Judge Ouderkirk's handling of the case, but failed to have him replaced. Jolie reportedly filed a complaint with California's Second District Court of Appeal related to the ruling.

A source close to the 45-year-old actress and director reportedly told People, "joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed."

