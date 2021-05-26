Today is Wednesday May 26, 2021

NFL salary cap rising in 2022, sources tell ESPN

(NEW YORK) -- The NFL salary cap is increasing in 2022, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. 

Graziano tweeted the new number is expected to be $208.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to this season's salary cap of $182.5 million. 

