‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot next year

Is Kelly Clarkson ready to take up the daytime TV torch from Ellen DeGeneres?



The Kelly Clarkson Show is poised to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s time slot when the latter talk show ends its run next year.



Kelly’s show is owned and produced by NBC’s syndication arm and will fill the afternoon slot -- 3 p.m. in most markets -- on NBC-owned stations. NBC has carried The Ellen DeGeneres Show in major markets.

Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement, "By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."



The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently in its second season and has already been renewed for two additional seasons through 2023.

