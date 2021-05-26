Chris Hemsworth trolled by his brother for “skipping leg days”

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2021 at 11:16 am

Robert Kamau/GC Images

It's one thing for the internet to troll you but when family does it, it just hits different.

Earlier this week, Chris Hemsworth shared a snapshot of himself with his seven-year-old son to Instagram.

"Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up' 'Dad i wanna be Superman,'" the Thor actor wrote, before jokingly adding, "Lucky I have two other kids."

While the post itself was nothing short of an adorable father-son moment, it was Chris' arms that seemed to steal the show. In the post, he's wearing a sleeveless top that shows off his Thor-like upper body, however, his eldest brother, Luke Hemsworth, decided to point out another less-ripped attribute of his brother's.

Noticing how Chris' calves didn't look nearly as buff as the rest of him, actor Luke hilariously trolled him in the comments writing, "Bro?! You've been skipping leg days again?!"

The comment has garnered over 60,000 likes and hundreds of responses from other users who, for the most part, found it hilarious. Now only one question remains, will Chris respond?

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back