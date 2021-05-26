Fun Forest Pool to open May 29 for the 2021 season

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2021 at 11:30 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool, on N. Glenwood Blvd., was renovated in 2020 and is set to open for the 2021 season Saturday, May 29. A Grand Opening Ceremony will take place at noon on Saturday, and the pool will open to the public at 1 p.m., according to a city news release. The pool is free to the public and will be open during the 2021 pool season Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Tyler Transit will be offering free rides to the pool all summer. Riders will need to notify the driver that they are going to the Fun Forest Pool to receive the free ride. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information or questions, please contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 535-1370 or click here.

