Dawn Porter says she hopes her Apple TV+ series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ “starts a conversation” on mental health

Dawn Porter wants to spark a much needed conversation on mental health with her new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Spearheaded by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, the series features rare and emotional conversations from both celebrities and everyday people who have struggled with their mental health. Porter, who serves as one of the directors, shares what she hopes the impact will be.

"I think that this coming out in this time is so important," Porter tells ABC Audio. "We hope you can recognize yourself in this series."

Finding a real-life connection, Porter explains, is a big part of why the doc was even made.

"The idea really is whether you are a Prince, or a media mogul, or Syrian refugee, or a struggling chef in Oakland, California, that we all have experienced some kind of mental stress," she notes. "And that's the important thing, to acknowledge it, and where you need help, to seek it."

While seeking help is one of the ultimate goals, Porter believes The Me You Can’t See's purpose is to improve one's quality of life.

"If you have a family member or someone you love, it starts the conversation about how you support them," she explains. "Because that is also part of the experience. The person who's experiencing the mental health issues is not the only person affected. The entire family is affected when that happens."

"So we really tried to have a range of stories and experiences for people to start a conversation," she continues. "There's not one easy solution for any one person, but I hope people will be inspired to think about their own situations and how they can make their lives better."

The Me You Can’t See is available to watch on Apple TV+.

