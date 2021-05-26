Judge: Man charged with bringing guns to DC had militia ties

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2021 at 10:51 am

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a man charged with bringing 11 molotov cocktails and other weapons to Washington on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot should remain jailed until his trial. The judge on Monday denied release for 71-year-old Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Alabama. The judge wrote that Coffman is a Vietnam veteran who had driven around the area a month prior, kept lists of officials and tried to find Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to discuss election fraud. The federal judge also cited Coffman’s training at a Texas militia camp in the decision to deny him release.

Go Back