3 dead, 1 hurt after reported shooting at Texas apartment

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2021 at 10:53 am

ARLINGTON (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth person was injured after a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Arlington. The Arlington Police Department has released few details about the Wednesday morning deaths but say they are not searching for a suspect. Police said on Twitter that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was taken to a hospital. Police did not immediately release details on the nature of the fourth person’s injuries or their condition.

Go Back