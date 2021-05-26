East Texas Senator’s ‘In God We Trust’ bill headed to Texas House

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2021 at 7:58 am

AUSTIN — The Legislature is close to passing a bill that would require new signage in some public buildings. Under Senate Bill 797 some public schools and universities would be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in prominent places inside all campus buildings. The bill, authored by Republican Senator Bryan Hughes, of Mineola, would require that any school that had a poster or framed copy of the phrase donated to it would be required to hang it a conspicuous place in each building of the school. The bill passed the Senate and is expected to pass the House and get final approval.

