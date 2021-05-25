Tune in tonight for ABC’s ‘After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special’

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 5:14 pm

ABC/JENN ACKERMAN

Tonight, ABC News is marking the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death with the special After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special.



The one-hour special will be hosted from Minneapolis by daytime talk show host Tamron Hall and GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor T.J. Holmes.



It features in-depth interviews with Floyd’s family, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, civil rights leader and founder and president of National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton, How to Get Away with Murder and Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson and more. Singer Aloe Blacc will also deliver a moving performance.



Holmes tells ABC Audio he hopes people will watch the special and embrace whatever emotion they might be feeling.



“Whatever it is, just feel,” he says, recounting the advice of his friend and colleague Dr. Jennifer Ashton. “Because you can't heal unless you feel. So if people watch it and you come out of it feeling very hopeful, great. If you come out of it feeling angry, that's fine. If you come out of it with whatever emotion, that's O.K.”



“But I encourage everybody to just...whatever the year has been for you and whatever you take out of looking back at the year, just feel -- and that’s O.K.,” he adds.



After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

