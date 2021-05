Storms cause power outages

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 4:15 pm

EAST TEXAS — Thousands lost power in East Texas Tuesday afternoon as storms passed through the area. According to our news partner KETK, at one point over 3,000 outages were reported in Tyler, with many more spread around the region. Crews were working to get things back to normal. More rain is expected Wednesday and later in the week as well.

