Daybell indicted on multiple murder charges in killing of children, former wife

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 3:46 pm

(REXBURG, Idaho) -- Nearly a year after the remains of Lori Daybell's two children were allegedly found on her husband Chad Daybell's property, the couple has been indicted for their murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Chad Daybell, the children's stepfather, was also indicted for the murder of his former wife, prosecutors said.

