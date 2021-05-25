Pringles’ new limited-edition snack tastes just like Wendy’s Spicy Chicken sandwich

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 2:32 pm

Pringles x Wendy's

(NEW YORK) -- Pringles is giving chicken sandwich lovers something to snack on!

The popular snack brand is teaming up with Wendy's to launch Spicy Chicken-flavored crisps.

According to Pringles, the bites are packed with Wendy's unique and fiery spice blend.

Each can of Pringles' Wendy's Spicy Chicken also comes with a code to receive a free spicy chicken sandwich, which is available with purchase via mobile order.

The launch comes after the success of Pringles' first collaboration with Wendy's, the Pringles Baconator.

"Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken crisps perfectly encapsulate everything fans have come to know, love and expect from Wendy's iconic chicken sandwich," Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a press release.

The limited-edition Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken crisps will be available at select retailers nationwide starting in June.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back