The late Alex Trebek among 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards nominees

The late Alex Trebek among 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards nomineesPosted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 2:11 pm
The late Alex Trebek, and another TV icon, the late Larry King, are among the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, which were just announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).
Emmy winners Trebek, who passed away last October, and King, who died in January of this year, were recognized as Outstanding Game Show host for Jeopardy!, and in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category for his Ora TV program Larry King Now, respectively.
Here are the nominees in other main categories. The full list can be found at the NATAS website.
The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards air June 25th at 8 p.m. on CBS.
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
Good Morning America (ABC)
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)
Today Show (NBC)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
The Bay (Popstar TV)
Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)
A House Divided (UMC)
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)
Divorce Court (FOX)
Judge Judy (SYNDICATED)
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (SYNDICATED)
The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)
GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)
E!’s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)
Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)
Extra (SYNDICATED)
Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson -- The Young and the Restless - (CBS)
Genie Francis as Laura Collins -- General Hospital - (ABC)
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis -- General Hospital
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick -- General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester -- The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos -- General Hospital
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan -- General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester -- The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis -- Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri -- General Hospital
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron -- The Young and the Restless
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali -- Days of Our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller -- General Hospital
Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford -- General Hospital
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra -- The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer -- The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail as Mike Corbin -- General Hospital
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton -- The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault -- General Hospital
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine -- General Hospital
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton -- General Hospital
George DelHoyo as Orpheus -- Days of Our Lives
Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton -- General Hospital
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux -- Days of Our Lives
Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor -- Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli -- Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)
Giada De Laurentiis -- Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)
Edward Delling-Williams -- Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)
Ina Garten -- Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)
Sophia Roe -- Counter Space (VICE TV)
Michael Symon -- Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady -- Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
Steve Harvey -- Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
Alfonso Ribeiro -- Catch 21 (Game Show Network)
Pat Sajak -- Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
Alex Trebek -- Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Facebook Watch -- Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall -- Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade -- Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)
Larry King Ora TV -- Larry King Now
Rachael Ray -- Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes -- GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris -- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore -- The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
Kelly Clarkson -- The Kelly Clarkson Show(SYNDICATED)
Sean Evans -- Hot Ones First We Feast (Complex Networks)
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager -- Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest -- Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
