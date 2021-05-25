The late Alex Trebek among 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards nominees

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 2:11 pm

CBS/NATAS

The late Alex Trebek, and another TV icon, the late Larry King, are among the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, which were just announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

Emmy winners Trebek, who passed away last October, and King, who died in January of this year, were recognized as Outstanding Game Show host for Jeopardy!, and in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category for his Ora TV program Larry King Now, respectively.

Here are the nominees in other main categories. The full list can be found at the NATAS website.

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards air June 25th at 8 p.m. on CBS.

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)

Divorce Court (FOX)

Judge Judy (SYNDICATED)

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (SYNDICATED)

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

E!’s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

Extra (SYNDICATED)

Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson -- The Young and the Restless - (CBS)

Genie Francis as Laura Collins -- General Hospital - (ABC)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis -- General Hospital

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick -- General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester -- The Bold and the Beautiful

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos -- General Hospital

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan -- General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester -- The Bold and the Beautiful

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis -- Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri -- General Hospital

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron -- The Young and the Restless

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali -- Days of Our Lives

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller -- General Hospital

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford -- General Hospital

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra -- The Bold and the Beautiful

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer -- The Bold and the Beautiful

Max Gail as Mike Corbin -- General Hospital

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton -- The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault -- General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine -- General Hospital

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton -- General Hospital

George DelHoyo as Orpheus -- Days of Our Lives

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton -- General Hospital

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux -- Days of Our Lives

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor -- Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli -- Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Giada De Laurentiis -- Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

Edward Delling-Williams -- Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)

Ina Garten -- Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Sophia Roe -- Counter Space (VICE TV)

Michael Symon -- Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady -- Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey -- Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Alfonso Ribeiro -- Catch 21 (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak -- Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Alex Trebek -- Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Facebook Watch -- Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall -- Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade -- Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Larry King Ora TV -- Larry King Now

Rachael Ray -- Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes -- GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris -- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore -- The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Clarkson -- The Kelly Clarkson Show(SYNDICATED)

Sean Evans -- Hot Ones First We Feast (Complex Networks)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager -- Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest -- Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back