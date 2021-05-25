Flight attendant loses 2 teeth in assault by passenger

Flight attendant loses 2 teeth in assault by passengerPosted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 1:40 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this past weekend, and the president of her union calls it part of a disturbing increase in unruly passengers. The president of the Southwest flight attendants’ union, Lyn Montgomery, said Tuesday that she wants more air marshals and a tougher stance against disruptive passengers. The attack happened Sunday after a flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego. Southwest says the passenger was captured. The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year.