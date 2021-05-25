High-speed chase ends in fiery crash

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 1:12 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s office is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in a fiery crash early Tuesday. Officials say the suspect car, flashing hazard lights, approached a patrol vehicle from behind on Highway 31 East. It then swerved towards the patrol vehicle and then sped off without maintaining a single lane. Deputies pursued the car until it lost control on a curve on CR 26, ran off the road, rolled over, and burst into flames. 39-year-old suspect Cederick Billinigton of Tyler was able to crawl out of the car and was taken to the hospital, with his condition not immediately known. No charges were immediately filed.

Go Back