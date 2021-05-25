Four dead in shooting at Ohio suburb apartment

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 12:56 pm

(WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio) -- Four people were killed in a deadly shooting at an apartment in an Ohio suburb on Monday.

Three victims were found inside an apartment on Jackson Street in West Jefferson, a suburb near Columbus, and one other person was found outside, West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd told reporters Monday per local ABC affiliate WSYX.

The victims have not yet been identified and police have not released a motive for the attack.

Police said a passerby called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Monday, and when officers arrived to the scene they launched the search for a suspect.

Cops said they believe the shooting took place between 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the house was in an isolated area located on a dead-end road.

"We don't know whether it's a robbery, a target, we don't know at this point." Floyd said WSYX reported. "Something brought somebody to a dead-end street."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are assisting West Jefferson police in the investigation.

Floyd told reporters Monday that it's been years since the last murder in West Jefferson.

No one has been arrested so far in Monday's shooting.

