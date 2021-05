Joel McHale reveals ‘Community’ movie is in the works, they just need this one thing

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 10:40 am

Dreams do come true! A Community movie is in the works, there's just one thing the cast need to make it a true reality... money. 

Joel McHale, who played¬†Jeff Winger on series, explained to¬†HollywoodLife, "To make movies, you need ‚ÄĒ no matter how you slice it ‚ÄĒ you‚Äôre going to need a little bit of money to make it."

"I hope we do because Donald [Glover] really could use the exposure and the dough," he jokingly added.

While fans and cast alike were always on board to do a Community reunion movie, the enthusiasm only grew after the gang got together last year for a table reading benefiting COVID-19 relief.

"If you had told me a little over a year ago that there was a chance of a¬†Community¬†movie, I would like, ‚ÄėYeah, maybe,‚Äô¬† but after that table read, we were like, ‚ÄėOh, hey, look, we‚Äôre all here and we all like each other!'‚Ä̬†McHale shared.¬†

Community ran for six seasons from 2009 until 2015 on NBC. The sitcom is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Netflix. 

  

