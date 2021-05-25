Joel McHale reveals ‘Community’ movie is in the works, they just need this one thing

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 10:40 am

ABC

Dreams do come true! A Community movie is in the works, there's just one thing the cast need to make it a true reality... money.

Joel McHale, who played Jeff Winger on series, explained to HollywoodLife, "To make movies, you need — no matter how you slice it — you’re going to need a little bit of money to make it."

"I hope we do because Donald [Glover] really could use the exposure and the dough," he jokingly added.

While fans and cast alike were always on board to do a Community reunion movie, the enthusiasm only grew after the gang got together last year for a table reading benefiting COVID-19 relief.

"If you had told me a little over a year ago that there was a chance of a Community movie, I would like, ‘Yeah, maybe,’ but after that table read, we were like, ‘Oh, hey, look, we’re all here and we all like each other!'” McHale shared.

Community ran for six seasons from 2009 until 2015 on NBC. The sitcom is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Netflix.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back