Biden to meet with Putin in Geneva

Biden to meet with Putin in GenevaPosted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 10:20 am
(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16, according to a statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
"The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship," Psaki said about their first face-to-face meeting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
