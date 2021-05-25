Man charged in shooting death at Longview home

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2021 at 8:41 am

LONGVIEW — A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Longview man in his home on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, Adam Tuan Nguyen, 23, Longview, is in Gregg County Jail facing murder, drug and tampering with physical evidence charges and a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is accused of killing Brantravious Williams, 21. Police went to Williams’s home in the 1200 block of Second Street at 11:15 Saturday morning in response to reports of gunfire. Williams was found dead in the home. Another person who had been shot was taken to a hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation.

