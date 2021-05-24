Keith Appling, former Michigan State basketball player, arrested in connection with fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 7:55 pm

By ESPN.com

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Detroit this past weekend.

Appling was arrested Monday by Michigan State Police in Chelsea, Michigan, about 55 miles west of Detroit. Troopers recovered a firearm during the arrest, according to state police.

Appling, 29, had been named as a suspect by Detroit police in the shooting death of an unidentified 66-year-old man.

Police said Appling and the man got into an argument Saturday evening that escalated into a physical fight. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man, and driving away from the scene.

Appling faced drug charges in February 2020, and according to news outlets was sentenced in December to 18 months’ probation. In 2017, he was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back