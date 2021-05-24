Connecticut Sun coach fined, suspended for ‘offensive comment’ about Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 7:46 pm

By KELLY COHEN

Connecticut Sun general manager and coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and will be suspended one game for a comment he made about Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage during Sunday’s game, the WNBA announced on Monday.

Cambage posted a lengthy story on Instagram after the game, saying Miller tried to get a referee to call a foul in the Sun’s favor by mentioning her weight. According to Cambage, Miller remarked to the referee something along the lines of: “C’mon, she’s 300 pounds.”

In her Instagram post, Cambage corrected him, saying she is 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds — because she just weighed herself so she can be “right” and have “all the facts” — and that she is “very proud of being a big b—-.”

“I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little white one,” Cambage said, adding later, “Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”

Miller issued a statement Monday morning, apologizing to Cambage and the Aces organization.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this,” Miller said.

Miller will serve the suspension in the Sun’s Tuesday game against the Seattle Storm, a matchup of two heavy favorites to go to the WNBA Finals.

Cambage asked if this is how coaches operate during games from the sideline, unhappy that she was unable to do anything because it was during a game and she was simply “doing my job.”

The WNBA All-Star said she talks trash during games, but that she considers it different because it is between players. “But for a coach for another team, to be yelling, like, protected abuse. Because we can’t do nothing back. It’s just crazy to me,” Cambage said.

She has yet to comment about Miller’s apology.

