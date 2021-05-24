The name of Emma Stone’s baby is revealed

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 5:22 pm

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary have remained private throughout their relationship, but some secrets can't be hidden: TMZ reports that a birth certificate has revealed that the couple's new baby girl is named Louise Jean McCary.

The baby was born on March 13. The gossip site also noted that both Emma and her mother Krista share the same middle name as the new bundle of joy, and that Emma's grandmother was named Jean Louise.

Oscar-winning La La Land actress Stone and McCary met in 2016 on Saturday Night Live, when he was a writer for the show. The two kept their relationship under wraps; they didn't confirm when they tied the knot last year, or when they were expecting. The Cruella actress' pregnancy only became apparent in January when she was spotted with a baby bump.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back