What has Beyoncé’s mother missed most during the pandemic? Hugs!

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 4:42 pm

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has nearly everything she could ask for, but during the pandemic, she’s been missing something very precious: hugs.

"I'm way more appreciative of seeing friends and being able to hug somebody. When I get a hug, it's like a shock to my arm because you know, for so long we couldn't hug people, couldn't touch them," Tina tells People.

Knowles-Lawson has been isolation due to COVID-19, so when she attended the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles, it was her first time being at a event and seeing so many people since last year.

"Other than my immediate family, I didn't see anybody for probably nine months," she says. "So I'm appreciating being able to reach out and touch people. And I also appreciate what kind of great life we had. We didn't really know it because we took it for granted. But you know, this is amazing to be able to come out.”

Tina admits that because of how the pandemic limited her family visits, last year she was guilty of showing her grandchildren, Blue Ivy, and twins Sir and Rumi, a little too much affection because she missed seeing them.

“My oldest granddaughter told her mom, 'Grandma is hugging us too much,' when I first went around them,” Tina recalls. “Because you just wanna touch 'em and you wanna hug 'em.”

