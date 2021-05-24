‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ renewed for season 3; ‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’ sets Broadway premiere; and more

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 4:02 pm

Photograph by Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO

Ahead of the season two finale on Friday, HBO has given an early third-season renewal to Robin Thede's A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The Emmy-nominated series, which is the first sketch comedy show created, written by and starring Black women, included a star-studded lineup for its second season. In addition to returning cast members Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend, this season added guest stars Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Skai Jackson and Wunmi Mosaku, to name only a few. The season two finale airs Friday, May 28 at 11 p.m. ET on HBO.

In other news, Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, has set its Broadway debut, Deadline reports. The production, which follows seven Black men who "discover the extraordinary -- together," begins performances at Broadway’s Golden Theatre on Friday, October 1, opening Sunday, Oct. 31. The ensemble cast includes Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da’Vinchi, Luke James, Forrest McClendon, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, and Keith David. This will be the first new play on Broadway following the pandemic shutdown. Tickets for Thoughts of a Colored Man go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18.

Finally, Lee Daniels has renewed his overall deal with Disney's 20th Television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels has signed a multi-year deal, extending his seven-year pact with the former Fox studio. This news comes after Daniels is readying two new shows for the 2021-22 season: The Wonder Years reboot at ABC and the Our Kind of People at Fox. His other projects include a reboot of Waiting to Exhale at ABC, a pilot for Spook Who Sat By the Door for FX, and the BET+ series Ms. Pat.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back