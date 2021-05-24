Lindsay Lohan to return to acting with Netflix holiday film

She's been away from the cameras for a while -- not counting her short-lived reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club -- but Lindsay Lohan is making her return to acting on Netflix.

The former star of hits like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, who saw her box office successes overshadowed by tabloid headlines in the mid-2000s, will headline an as-yet-untitled holiday romantic comedy for the streaming service, Netflix confirmed in a tweet.

According to the streaming service, LiLo will reportedly star as a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress" who gets "total amnnesia" in a skiing accident, and who finds herself "in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter."

If the log-line seems somewhat familiar, you're not wrong: the 'career woman/princess/wealthy character who ends up falling for a salt-of-the-earth guy' is a common trope in trademark holiday fare from Netflix, the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime.

Or as one tweeter snarked, "Didn't they already made Overboard?"

Other users were more kind, with one declaring, "the lohanaissance is upon us."

As of now, there are no other stars attached to the project.

