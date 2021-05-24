Eight arrested in undercover prostitution sting

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 2:42 pm

TYLER — A variety of law enforcement agencies collaborated in the arrest of eight people in an undercover prostitution sting, according to a news release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. Oficials say the online effort targeted persons soliciting prostitutes in the Smith County area. The news release notes that over the last several years, human traffickers have moved their criminal enterprise online.

