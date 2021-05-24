Stein to run for re-election as Smith County GOP chair

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 2:30 pm

TYLER — Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein Monday announced his intent to run for re-election in the March 2022 Primary. “We made progress both organizationally and structurally in our party and I look to continue that trend for another two years,” said Stein in a prepared statement. Stein is president and area developer for Office Pride of East Texas, a commercial cleaning company. Among other volunteer work, Stein currently serves the community as Board Chair for United Way of Smith County and has been a volunteer there for 20 years.

