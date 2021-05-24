University of Cincinnati women’s soccer star Ally Sidloski dead after drowning accident

(CINCINNATI) -- The University of Cincinnati is mourning the death of woman's soccer player Ally Sidloski, who passed away on Saturday.

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson told ABC News Cincinnati affiliate WCPO, Sidloski drowned in East Fork Lake in Clermont County.

The spokesperson said Sidloski was hanging onto a swim platform on a boat before she went underwater and she was not wearing a lifejacket.

Her body was recovered at 1:00 am Sunday.

The Ohio native just completed her sophomore season with the Bearcats. She did not play in the 2020 season, which was played this spring because of an injury, according to the school.

"I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University," Soccer Head Coach Neil Stafford said in a statement. "There's no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that's right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being – this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally."

Sidloski was named to a TopCat Scholar-Athlete in multiple semesters for achieving a 4.0 GPA.

"Our Bearcats family has suffered an extreme loss," Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. "We send all our prayers, love and support to the Sidloski family and will do everything we can to support them and our student-athletes as we all process and work through this tragedy. Please respect the privacy of the Sidloski's and members of our soccer team as they grieve the loss of their daughter, sister, teammate and friend."

Sidloski redshirted her freshman year in 2018 and made her debut in 2019 against East Carolina. She played in the AAC tournament opening round against SMU and earned All-Academic AAC honors following the 2019 season.

She is survived by her parents, David and Tracie, and two sisters, Katie and Nicole.

