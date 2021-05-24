Goodman-LeGrand Museum begins Phase 1 renovations

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 1:55 pm

TYLER — Tyler’s Goodman-LeGrand Museum is undergoing Phase 1 renovations, which include foundation work, through Thursday, May 27. The museum will be closed to the public during this time, according to a city news release. Renovation funds for this project have been raised through private gifts and donations, grant funds, and Historic Tyler Inc. The five phases of the restoration project will require approximately $827,600 to complete. The projects are estimated to be completed in 2024. Private gifts and grants are being sought to help preserve the historic home. Anyone interested in donating to fund the projects can click here. For more information, call Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor at (903) 531-1286.

