Aaron Rodgers not at Packers OTA’s, source tells ESPN

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 2:08 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not show up at the team's organized team activities on Monday, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports Rodgers did not participate in the Packers first and second phase of the offseason program.

Phase three began Monday and consists of ten days spread out over four weeks.

The reigning league MVP is only required to attend the mandatory minicamp June 8-10. He has already missed enough of the offseason to lose his $500,000 workout bonus, according to ESPN.

During the NFL draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Rodgers told some around the organization that he was done playing for the team that drafted him with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL draft.

Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordon Love in the first round of last year's NFL draft and signed veteran quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert in the past weeks.

