Critical Race Theory bill passes Senate

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 10:58 am

AUSTIN — A bill limiting how students learn about current events and historic racism has passed the Texas Senate with some changes. Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola introduced the Senate version. The bill aims to ban critical race theory in public schools. The new version requires new standards for civics education with a new teacher training program to start in 2022. Dallas schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa thinks if passed, the bill could negatively affect business in Texas. Supporters say the bill only ensures that students aren’t taught that one race or gender is superior to another. The bill now goes back to the House for another vote.

