Click It or Ticket underway

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 10:59 am

TYLER — TxDOT has begun its annual “Click It or Ticket” seat belt campaign with law enforcement increasing efforts to enforce compliance through June 6. Tyler-based DPS Sgt. Jean Dark is among those reminding drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts. Officials say unbuckled vehicle occupant deaths increased in 2020. According to TxDOT, putting on a seat belt only takes a few seconds and doing so reduces the risk of dying by up to 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars and up to 60% for people in pickup trucks. Click here for more information on seat belt use and the Click It or Ticket campaign.

