COVID Vaccine Clinics Scheduled at Multiple School Campuses This Week

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 9:46 am

EAST TEXAS — NET Health is holding two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics at the Harvey Hall Convention Center, this Tuesday through Friday (May 25th -28th) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. All of NET Health’s COVID vaccine clinics will be closed this Saturday May 29th and will resume operation on Tuesday June 1st. Mobile COVID vaccine clinics are also being held at several school campus locations this week and are open to anyone above the age of 12,any employee within the listed school district, and any citizen or community member who travels to the vaccine clinic location. For more information, click here

Go Back