‘Spiral’ stays at #1, pushes ‘Saw’ franchise to a billion bucks

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 8:10 am

Lionsgate/Brook Palmer

Spiral, the latest entry in the Saw horror series, earned an estimated $4.5 million in North America and $2.67 million overseas this weekend, pushing the franchise's total past the $1 billion mark.

Thus far, Spiral -- starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson -- has earned $15.8 million in the U.S. and $6.7 million internationally for a global haul of $22.5 million

Coming in second place at the domestic box office this week was Jason Statham's latest team-up with writer-director Guy Ritchie, Wrath of Man. The revenge thriller made $2.9 million.

Angelina Jolie's thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead earned $1.8M, good enough for third place, followed by Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon earning $1.6 million and Godzilla vs. Kong's weekly total of more than $1.4 million, respectively rounding out the fourth and fifth slots.

