Green Acres Baptist Church names new senior pastor

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2021 at 8:32 am

TYLER — Green Acres Baptist Church has chosen their next senior pastor, who will replace senior pastor David Orlo Dykes. According to our news partner KETK, Dr. Michael Gossett was selected as the next senior pastor, effective Sept. 1. “He is a genuine guy who has a passion for God, and a passion to reach people for Jesus Christ,” Dykes said. Dykes has been pastor at Green Acres for 30 years, and announced his retirement in February. A committee then started the process of finding a candidate to recommend as pastor. The pastor search committee said Gossett was picked unanimously.

