Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell out for Game 1 vs. Memphis Grizzlies with ankle injury

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2021 at 7:52 pm

By ESPN.com

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will not play against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series Sunday night.

Mitchell has been working toward his return from a sprained right ankle. He has been sidelined for five weeks after suffering the injury on April 16 against the Indiana Pacers.

Before his injury, Mitchell averaged a career-high 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 53 regular-season games. The two-time All-Star averaged 36.3 points while shooting nearly 53% during the playoffs last season.

Top-seeded Utah won all three games this season against No. 8 Memphis, averaging 118 points. Mitchell averaged 35 points on 60% shooting in those games.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

